Strides gained in Covid equity need to be translated into overall health equity

Government needs to build an equitable health system that is not just a reaction to a threat or crisis, say experts

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
01 August 2021 - 18:29

The Covid-19 pandemic not only disrupted the drive for National Health Insurance, but highlighted the yawning gap between the public and private healthcare sectors it is meant to address.

But recent shifts in the vaccine rollout and treatments have provided a glimmer of hope, and experts say these shifts could help build more equitable systems that outlive the pandemic...

