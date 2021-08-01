Yarn took the yawn out of lockdown and made an entrepreneur of this teen

Using YouTube, a Durban boy has mastered the art of amigurumi to make stuffed animals he is selling online

A 13-year-old Durban boy has taken being “hooked” on YouTube tutorials to a new level.



Kalon Reddy learnt to crochet via the video-sharing website in less than a month and is now selling his wares online...