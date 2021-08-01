Yarn took the yawn out of lockdown and made an entrepreneur of this teen
Using YouTube, a Durban boy has mastered the art of amigurumi to make stuffed animals he is selling online
01 August 2021 - 18:30
A 13-year-old Durban boy has taken being “hooked” on YouTube tutorials to a new level.
Kalon Reddy learnt to crochet via the video-sharing website in less than a month and is now selling his wares online...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.