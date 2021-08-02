Easing of Covid-19 restrictions reopens rhino poaching floodgates

“While the national lockdowns that curbed the movement of people to halt the spread of the virus in 2020 contributed to a decrease in rhino poaching, the lifting of the stringent lockdown regulations appears to have seen an increase in rhino poaching in the first six months of 2021,” he said.

There had been a noticeable increase in poaching activity in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Free State, he added.

Sixteen rhinos were killed in Free State, up from eight in 2020 and none in 2019, 30 were lost in Limpopo compared to five in 2020 and 16 in 2019, and 20 rhinos were killed in Mpumalanga (six in 2020, 11 in 2019).

Rhinos in KZN continued to bear the brunt of the killings, however, with 33 animals lost this year, 47 last year and 66 in the first six months of 2019.

Modise said the department continued to monitor the “increased pressure” being experienced by private rhino owners and reserves.

Rhino poaching incidents in private reserves over the same reporting periods accounted for 30% this year, 9% in 2020 and 15% in 2019.

SANParks reported that one elephant had been poached for its tusks in Kruger during the reporting period.

There were 715 poaching incidents in Kruger during the first half of the year, a 3.77% increase from 689 incidents in 2020.

Arrests and prosecution rates were improving, as the combined efforts of SA’s law enforcement agencies and other authorities began to bear fruit.

Agencies now tasked with combating wildlife crime include the SA Police Services (SAPS), the Hawks, SANParks and the “Green Scorpions” along with customs officials, SANDF, provincial park authorities and the National Prosecuting Authority.