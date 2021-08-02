Man, which way will it go? Battle over low-cost airline gets complicated

Battle lines are being drawn at Mango, which now finds itself the subject of two opposing proposed business rescue processes, one led by the embattled low-cost carrier’s unions and the other by its board and parent company SAA.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the Mango Pilots’ Association (MPA), which are due to have their urgent application to have Mango placed in business rescue heard in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, said they don’t believe SAA, Mango or the public enterprises department have any serious intention of saving the airline.

They said SAA, Mango and the department want low-cost carrier Lift, which is owned by Global Airways, to become the dominant low-cost carrier. And this, they say, would be at Mango’s expense.

Global Airways is part of the Takatso Consortium, which is the department’s preferred strategic equity partner to take a 51% interest in SAA.

Contacted for comment, Takatso CEO Gidon Novick said the consortium was “in the midst of the due diligence process with SAA” and that “good process is being made and the parties are working together”.

Mango is opposing the unions’ urgent business rescue application.

Last week SAA acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo confirmed Mango would go into business rescue and that SAA and Mango were finalising who would be appointed as the business rescue practitioner.

He said Mango was still part of SAA’s domestic flying plans, while the department of public enterprises said last week it supported Mango entering business rescue because this was a better option than liquidation.

However, Business Day reported on Sunday that an attempt by Mango to be voluntarily placed in business rescue last week Wednesday had been rejected by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) on the grounds that an application to be placed in business rescue must be filed five days after a board resolution to do so. The application to the CIPC was based on a board resolution from April 16.