No, you can’t arrange your estranged husband’s funeral, court tells widow

Judge says marriage between Moyahabo Mabulana and late husband Nakampe Mabulana existed only on paper

A woman whose estranged husband died two weeks before their divorce was finalised has been denied the right to bury him.



Moyahabo Eugly Mabulana and her late husband’s family battled the matter out in the Polokwane high court, as she sought to be granted the right to organise his funeral...