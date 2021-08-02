‘What are we supposed to do?’ ask schools after mixed one-metre advice
To rotate or not to rotate? No-one in authority seems to have definitive answers
02 August 2021 - 19:37
There was widespread confusion over the implementation of the one-metre social distancing requirement in the classroom, as all primary school pupils returned to class on a full-time basis on Monday.
Gauteng principals said this was triggered by a provincial education department official informing them during a virtual meeting on July 22 not to “strictly enforce” the one-metre rule...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.