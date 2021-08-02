‘What are we supposed to do?’ ask schools after mixed one-metre advice

To rotate or not to rotate? No-one in authority seems to have definitive answers

There was widespread confusion over the implementation of the one-metre social distancing requirement in the classroom, as all primary school pupils returned to class on a full-time basis on Monday.



Gauteng principals said this was triggered by a provincial education department official informing them during a virtual meeting on July 22 not to “strictly enforce” the one-metre rule...