LISTEN | Years of exercise pay off as retired doctor, 89, volunteers to give jabs

He has injected people from as a far as Krugersdorp and Soweto. Some even come in taxis.

“People find it a different convenience. This is out in the open. You are not in a confined space. It doesn’t take more than 15 and 20 minute before they are in and out,” he says.

His two medical student granddaughters also volunteer at the mosque.

Seedat encourages those who have time to spare, particularly doctors, to help out at vaccination sites.

“I would like especially doctors who have spare time to volunteer, to be available. When you do good to your fellow human beings, you are not only doing good to them but to yourself as well. It’s very satisfying to be in that position,” he says.

“Don’t lose the opportunity. This is such a vital situation in a life of humanity.”

Seedat, who qualified as a medical doctor in 1958, says he feels grateful that he can help at the site. He is also reminded of the time when he was a medic.

“I was in anaesthetic practice for 37 years. I retired in Johannesburg in 2009 because we wanted to be close with our only daughter and two granddaughters.

“I was so happy to get my hand in again to do actual injections. It made me feel like I was not drifting away into the sunset and that I am still there.”

His plans for his 90th birthday celebrations on September 30?

“There are no plans for anything that I know of. I’m sure my daughter will organise something, but we have to be very careful and not expose ourselves to unnecessary risk.”

Here is what Dr Seedat had to say: