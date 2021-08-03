Phoenix rises from the ashes to try and heal racial rift
Moral regeneration and social cohesion campaign by KZN government and civil society strives to restore stability
03 August 2021 - 20:02
A peace walk, a community gifting a car to a young woman whose vehicle was torched and a friendly soccer match.
Efforts are being made to heal two broken communities in the greater Phoenix area and surrounding Amaoti, Inanda and Zwelisha, which have been divided by disharmony, hate speech and acts of violence that emerged during the recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.