Phoenix rises from the ashes to try and heal racial rift

Moral regeneration and social cohesion campaign by KZN government and civil society strives to restore stability

A peace walk, a community gifting a car to a young woman whose vehicle was torched and a friendly soccer match.



Efforts are being made to heal two broken communities in the greater Phoenix area and surrounding Amaoti, Inanda and Zwelisha, which have been divided by disharmony, hate speech and acts of violence that emerged during the recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...