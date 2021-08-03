News

Phoenix rises from the ashes to try and heal racial rift

Moral regeneration and social cohesion campaign by KZN government and civil society strives to restore stability

03 August 2021 - 20:02

A peace walk, a community gifting a car to a young woman whose vehicle was torched and a friendly soccer match.

Efforts are being made to heal two broken communities in the greater Phoenix area and surrounding Amaoti, Inanda and Zwelisha, which have been divided by disharmony, hate speech and acts of violence that emerged during the recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Cyril set to reward allies – and give SA one big shock – in cabinet ... News
  2. Kids were collateral damage in healthcare response to pandemic News
  3. Phoenix rises from the ashes to try and heal racial rift News
  4. OBITUARY | ‘Train lady’ Nerina Skuy was the Apple of Gqeberha’s eye News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Poor Cyril, his presidency has never stood a chance Opinion & Analysis
  2. Tensions still high in Phoenix as schools are set to reopen News
  3. Taxi unrest and date mix-up hamper school reopening in some provinces News
  4. Paintball guns and golf clubs as Durban residents fight back News