He owes you nothing, nothing at all, court tells billionaire’s ex

Judge is scathing of a Durban woman’s attempt to claim millions from SA billionaire after their 2007 ‘nuptials’

04 August 2021 - 19:49 By Tania Broughton

She was the picture of a blushing bride in her £30,000 dress designed by the woman who created Princess Diana’s wedding gown. And he, insurance billionaire Douw Steyn in a black suit, fitted the image of a besotted groom as Rev Simon Wilkinson presided over their “nuptials”.

But it turns out the August 2007 ceremony between Steyn and Donne Botha in front of family and friends at the ornate gilt reception room in London’s Lanesborough Hotel was nothing more than an expensive party that has now left Botha with an expensive hangover...

