‘Victory’ for Jacob Zuma as special plea is set to be heard in open court

Former president Jacob Zuma will get his day in court next week when his special plea seeking to remove prosecutor Billy Downer from his arms deal corruption trial will be heard in open court in Pietermaritzburg.

Presiding judge Piet Koen issued new directives on Wednesday, reversing a previous decision that the matter would be heard via Zoom.

Zuma’s lawyers argued that this violated his rights to a fair trial and Koen was expected to pronounce on the issue.

He has said the proceedings on Aug. 10 will be in open court, revoking his previous ruling issued on July 15.

He said the applicable Covid-19 Disaster Management regulations regarding the wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and the restriction on the number of attendees at indoor venues would be strictly adhered to.

On Twitter, the Jacob Zuma Foundation hailed the ruling as a “victory to the constitution”.