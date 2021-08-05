News

LISTEN | After 66 years, Joburg family firm destroyed by Covid, weakening economy and riots

The fate of the dry-cleaning business is a trope for dying businesses everywhere in SA

05 August 2021 - 13:14

After 47 years a family’s dry cleaning and tailor store shut its doors last week. At the end of the month their core business, a dry cleaners in Fordsburg, will also shut after 66 years in central Johannesburg. 

Harry Govind, 74, and his family are community leaders in Lenasia, southwest of the city, where Govind is well known for his charity work. ..

