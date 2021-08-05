News

Want to stop future pandemics? Then curb the wildlife trade, say experts

Globalisation means that viruses from wildlife that once affected only one village can now cross the globe within days

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
05 August 2021 - 19:55

A group of researchers have found that a quarter of mammals in the wildlife trade host 75% of all the known zoonotic viruses.

This is a far higher threat than the low levels witnessed in domesticated and non-traded mammals and, according to experts, this is where our focus should lie to prevent another disaster like Covid-19...

