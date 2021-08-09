‘A tragic attempt to sanitise a bloody and smelly Zim political legacy’

Experts slam biography on Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying it doesn’t tackle issues truthfully

A Life of Sacrifice, a 130-page biography on Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been described by critics and historians as plagued with omissions, unreliable historical accounts and selective facts.



The book, written by former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) politician Eddie Cross, seeks to detail the life story of the Zimbabwean president and his contribution to post-independent Zimbabwe. Combining pictures and text, Cross said it took him only three months to write...