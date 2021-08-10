Mango gets sweet rescue deal, but unions not impressed
Airline officially in business rescue, but unions claim ruling sets up a worrying precedent
10 August 2021 - 19:39
The Mango airline board won out in the battle over the business rescue process at embattled carrier.
The South Gauteng high court on Tuesday ruled that Mango would go into voluntarily business rescue using the plan brought by the airline’s board...
