No, you can’t ask poor schools to pay for your wifi: official reprimanded

The Limpopo circuit manager claims he did not instruct the schools to donate money. Rather, they agreed to do so

The Limpopo education department has reprimanded a circuit manager for asking schools for donations to pay for wifi connectivity and stationery consumables for his office.



This follows a letter signed by a principal of a committee of the Soutpansberg East circuit office requesting principals of 25 schools falling under the control of circuit manager Falaza Baloyi to donate R2,200 each for circuit functions...