From Alpha to Omega
Unvaccinated create perfect conditions for new variants, say medical experts
Scientists didn’t anticipate the rate at which Covid would mutate as we work our way through the Greek alphabet
10 August 2021 - 14:52
The Greek alphabet could soon foreshadow a catalogue of doom if the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 keeps mutating because not enough people are being vaccinated.
Beyond that, we’ll be using names of constellations as the number of variants – and the dead – mounts...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.