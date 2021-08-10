From Alpha to Omega

Unvaccinated create perfect conditions for new variants, say medical experts

Scientists didn’t anticipate the rate at which Covid would mutate as we work our way through the Greek alphabet

The Greek alphabet could soon foreshadow a catalogue of doom if the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 keeps mutating because not enough people are being vaccinated.



Beyond that, we’ll be using names of constellations as the number of variants – and the dead – mounts...