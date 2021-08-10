News

Zuma’s team has 10 days to reveal what his mysterious health issue is

Ex-president’s condition will take up to six months to cure, doctor tells court as corruption trial is postponed yet again

10 August 2021 - 14:10 By Tania Broughton

A doctor caring for former president Jacob Zuma, who has been taken out of prison and is now in hospital in Pretoria, says it may take up to six months to treat him for an as yet undisclosed medical condition.

Zuma’s trial on corruption charges linked to the arms deal was set to proceed before judge Piet Koen in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday...

