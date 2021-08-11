If you’re flying to the UK you’d better be ready to splash the cash

Travellers flying to the UK from SA will be hit with a steep hike in rates at approved quarantine hotels, while passengers from SA will need valid PCR Covid-19 tests to transit through Dubai.

All travellers coming from “red list” countries such as SA have to quarantine for 11 nights in an approved hotel. The UK foreign office says from Thursday August 12, however, the rates will rise from R35,800 (£1,750) to R46,700 (£2,285).

Rates for additional passengers or children will climb from just over R13,000 (£650) to R29,000 (£1,430).

Children aged up to five stay and eat free, while the rate for children aged five to 11 will be R6,600 (£325).

Travellers who do not arrange a quarantine hotel before arrival may be hit with a R82,000 (£4,000) fine.

Heavyweight Gulf airline Emirates has warned travellers from SA that valid negative Covid-19 PCR tests will be required for transit through Dubai airport.

Amending a previous statement, the airline said all passengers boarding in SA would have to present valid PCR tests or they would not be permitted to board, Travel News reported.

The airline, which resumes passenger flights between Dubai and SA from Thursday, previously said transit passengers did not need to be vaccinated or have valid negative Covid-19 tests but would need to comply with health requirements at the end destination.

The airline’s website lists four approved labs — Ampath, APS, Pathcare and Lancet — for PCR tests.

The airline is also not permitting transits longer than 10 hours.

As pre-boarding procedures now take much longer, the airline will open check-in counters four hours before departure and urged passengers to allow enough time to complete the Covid-19-related and document checks.