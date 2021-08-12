News

Third wave

Only you have the capacity to turn the Covid tide, Western Capers told

As trauma cases rocket and hesitancy mars vaccine rollout, the metro’s critical-care beds are at 129% occupancy

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
12 August 2021 - 13:16

Hospital beds are becoming a scarce resource in the embattled Western Cape and political leaders in the province have urged all communities there to take a more active role in determining what happens next.

They say staving off a third wave, keeping hospital beds available and encouraging as many people as possible to get vaccinated (for the sake of the community, not just themselves) is in everyone’s hands...

