New ‘hospital of death’ CEO is a man with plans to provide hope

Dr Ashley Mthunzi is determined to turn Tembisa around, starting with its menu and the attitude of its staff

15 August 2021 - 18:43

One of the first things Tembisa Hospital’s newly appointed CEO did when he took over the role was to ask executive members to help themselves to a plate of food usually served to patients. 

“That was a good exercise because they came back and I asked them whether they would serve that food in their homes to their children. All of them said without doubt they would not,” said Dr Ashley Mthunzi. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

