New ‘hospital of death’ CEO is a man with plans to provide hope
Dr Ashley Mthunzi is determined to turn Tembisa around, starting with its menu and the attitude of its staff
15 August 2021 - 18:43
One of the first things Tembisa Hospital’s newly appointed CEO did when he took over the role was to ask executive members to help themselves to a plate of food usually served to patients.
“That was a good exercise because they came back and I asked them whether they would serve that food in their homes to their children. All of them said without doubt they would not,” said Dr Ashley Mthunzi. ..
