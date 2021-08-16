News

Riots leave bitter taste for sugar cane growers, markets and livestock farmers

A month later, the full impact on their businesses and food security is still to be determined

16 August 2021 - 19:34 By Mluleki Mdletshe

Supportive interventions will be required to save many small-scale growers, fresh-produce markets and emerging livestock farmers in KwaZulu-Natal from bankruptcy after July’s riots in the province.

This is according to Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, chairperson of the portfolio committee on agriculture, land and rural development, who conducted oversight visits to the province to investigate the impact of the looting and unrest on the country’s food security...

