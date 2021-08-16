Witnesses all got it wrong, says wife killer Rohde’s defence at appeal

On Monday, Rohde’s lawyer Francois van Zyl SC, who successfully defended honeymoon murder accused Shrien Dewani, tried to punch holes in many of the crucial testimonies delivered by the state witnesses during Rohde’s trial.

He took aim everything from the pathology report that provided her time of death to the traces of faeces found on the scene suggesting she had been moved from the place where she had died to the bathroom where she was found hanging, the blood traces on the bedding and pillow, and the origin of the blood that was found in her stomach, thought to be about a cupful.

Rohde’s legal team tried to discount the evidence of a hotel employee who was there when Rohde found his wife’s lifeless body in the bathroom.

Van Zyl submitted that the testimony of hotel worker Desmond Daniels was filled with loopholes, including whether Susan had been naked when they found her in the bathroom, which was locked.

Van Zyl also highlighted the time frames that he gave as inaccurate, as well as evidence on how the noose – made from a hair curler – had been created.

On the pathology report by Dr Akmal Khan, Van Zyl said he, too, erred by giving her time of death as 5.40am because this was the time the Rohdes were seemingly still involved in a heated argument. Van Zyl submitted that Khan had failed to take into consideration the temperature of the bathroom floor, which would have affected how quickly the body went into lividity. She was believed to have died two hours after the time stipulated by Khan.