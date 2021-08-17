Cruel twist of fate puts travellers on death bus

Details of a swap from a broken-down bus and mechanical issues have emerged after 30 people died in the crash

Passengers from one broken-down DMJ bus were loaded onto another dubious bus that later crashed, killing 30 passengers, transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said.



These chilling details emerged on Tuesday, a day after the horrific crash in the Kei Cuttings in the Eastern Cape...