LISTEN | ‘I made a call and left’: SA man grateful to have fled Afghanistan

A Bloemfontein man was fortunate to get a flight out of Kabul just before the Taliban captured the Afghan capital

17 August 2021 - 19:59

Just days before all commercial flights were stopped and the Taliban took control of Kabul, SA’s Casper du Plessis decided to pack his bags and flee Afghanistan.

“For quite some time we started seeing how the Taliban groups were slowly taking over areas, but everyone said they would not take over Kabul,” he said. ..

