LISTEN | ‘I am not a coward’: Carl Niehaus tells why he’s fighting it out in court

The MKMVA spokesperson says the charges against him are trumped up and intended to make people fearful

Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus arrived at the Estcourt magistrate’s court on Wednesday surrounded by comrades, a strong police presence and virtual support from former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.



Niehaus was arrested last month (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-07-08-carl-niehaus-arrested-bundled-into-police-van-outside-estcourt-prison/) for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations after he and a group of ANC members and supporters gathered outside the Estcourt prison where Zuma was incarcerated...