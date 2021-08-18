Nature conservation is the only way to curb future pandemics: report
Experts say measures such as vaccines do not get to the root of risk. What we need are environmental interventions
18 August 2021 - 18:00
No-one wants to endure another pandemic, yet it’s likely we will.
However, scientific experts say future pandemics can be avoided if more attention is paid to protecting the environment, including preserving forests and changing agricultural practices...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.