Up in the air: low air quality has spiked in Gauteng this winter

The quality of air in Gauteng was poor this winter, with industrial activities, vehicle tailpipe emissions, domestic burning of fossil fuel, unpaved roads and climate variables all sending pollution levels upwards.

There could also be knock-on contributing factors from emissions in Mpumalanga and Free State, which hit Gauteng due to its location according to the South African Air Quality Information System (SAAQIS).

Sebokeng, a highly industrialised region near the Vaal River, recorded the poorest air quality this winter, followed by Jabavu in Soweto, which was mainly affected by emissions from domestic fuel burning and other ambient air quality factors in the area.

A significant proportion of households in the area use coal and biomass for heating and cooking.