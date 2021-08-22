Dieticians give a taste of what government is feeding schoolchildren

Do the meals in the new menu have the nutrients pupils need? We hear from the experts

While meals provided to more than 9.2-million pupils at more than 21,000 schools countrywide are nutritionally balanced, some are unappetising and too low on kilojoules.



These are the views of dieticians who were asked by Sunday Times Daily to assess the 2021/22 primary and high schools menus that have been published on the department of basic education’s website...