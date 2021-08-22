Tough year for Joburg families as price hikes and lockdown hit hard

Joburgers have been forced to make lifestyle changes that are not limited purely to finances

The spare bedroom in the home of Geraldine Anderson, her husband Mark Johnstone and their 10-year-old daughter Maya has been turned into a multifunctional space that now serves as a designer space, a home office, a home school, home gym and a yoga studio from where online classes are streamed.



The change in the way the three-bedroom townhouse of this middle class family from Strubens Valley on the West Rand is used has come about after a year of rising household costs, lowered income and a change in general mindfulness...