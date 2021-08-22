‘We are just nothing now’: South Africans’ terror as Taliban tightens grip
‘He’s going to be in s**t, one way or the other’: first-hand accounts reveal tense situation in Afghanistan
22 August 2021 - 13:24
A doctor calmly returns to work in western Afghanistan, while on the other side of the country in the capital, Kabul, a woman hides in her house, too terrified to go outside as Taliban fighters roam the streets — and this while, at the airport north of the city, a South African contractor witnesses chaotic scenes with panicking civilians blocking the runways as they beg for flights to safety.
These were just some of the first-hand stories coming out of Afghanistan last week as Kabul fell to the Taliban, almost without a fight after their lightning-fast offensive across the country...
