How distrust put a Gauteng miner on track to venture into rail

A chance meeting has seen a Gauteng woman go from underground magnate to overland eco warrior and job creator

When Gauteng businesswoman Dipuo Mosana met a stranger who insisted on carrying her luggage while she was walking with crutches at John F Kennedy International Airport in the US, little did she know the person would introduce her to a new business venture — rolling stock.



Mosana, who has been in mining for 11 years and is CEO of Ts5 Mining Group, did not shy away from an opportunity to expand her business into commercial and passenger logistics across the African continent...