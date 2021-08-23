News

‘I’ll take cash,’ school principal tells overpaid teachers

Potgietersrus school head in hot water for fiddling with funds, then begs forgiveness

Prega Govender Journalist
23 August 2021 - 19:10

A tractor bought by a principal for R174,000 to cut grass on a field not owned by the school is gathering dust in a shed because it is unlicensed and unroadworthy.

Sehlako Kekana, the headmaster of Potgietersrus Primary School in Limpopo, has also landed in hot water for instructing five teachers who received salary overpayments in March to pay him the money in cash or deposit it into an account he opened in the school’s name at Builders Express in Mokopane...

