Killed for a calculator? Education department vows to probe bullying claims

“That guy has been bullying my nephew since January and he was afraid to tell us what was happening at school. The boy managed to steal my nephew’s calculator last month. When my nephew wanted his calculator, he refused to give back the calculator and that’s when the war started.

“My nephew went to his friend, telling him that the boy took his calculator. Then the friend went to the guy and took back the calculator and gave it back to my nephew. After that, the boy came to my nephew ... he beat up my nephew very badly.”

Mkhwanazi said when Evans came home that day, he had bruises.

“When he returned home he didn’t tell us, he didn’t tell his mom, not even me, his uncle. He just said his body is sore and he is not feeling well, so we rubbed him. The following day, he said he was not going to school. He said he was not feeling well and we told him he can’t bunk school.”

He said Evans managed to go to school on Thursday, but on Friday his health got worse.

“So he managed to talk to our neighbour and told them what exactly happened at the school, and we managed to hear from them that he was beaten by the boy at school. We took him to a local clinic on Saturday as it was already late on Friday. We were referred to a hospital. They checked him and told us that his shoulder was broken and his chest was swollen, and told us to come back on August 23,” he said.

But his condition worsened.

“He couldn’t walk, he was sleeping the whole day. It was like his hands and legs were dead; he was paralysed. He couldn’t eat, he couldn’t see anything.”

Mkhwanazi said before his death, when he reported the incident to the principal, he said he would wait for Evans to get better so he could explain what had happened.

“We reported to the school that he had passed on and the principal came on Saturday and said they were going to have a meeting with the boy who bullied my nephew. Up until now they haven’t come back to us.”

Mkhwanazi said they had opened a case with the police.