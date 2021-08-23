Smoking and bed-sharing are major culprits behind cot deaths: study
Respiratory tract infection is found to be the leading cause of ‘sudden’ infant fatalities
23 August 2021 - 19:11
It has long been a mystery why perfectly healthy babies suddenly die, with many parents often left wondering if they could have done anything to prevent the death, but a University of Cape Town study may provide some answers to cot deaths.
In an analysis of postmortems in cases of sudden unexpected death in infants (SUDI) in the Garden Route and Karoo regions, between January 1 2012 and December 31 2016, researchers from that university and the Western Cape department of health found that cot deaths were responsible for about 40% of all infant deaths. And about 98% of cot deaths happened during sleep. About 70% babies who died had symptoms of illness, albeit mild, but only a third of these infants’ caregivers sought medical attention...
