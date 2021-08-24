News

Leukaemia survivors fight on while they await life-saving bone marrow

It is important more than ever to raise awareness of the suffering of patients and importance of donations

24 August 2021 - 20:01

When Ebrahim Kriel, 6, started feeling pain in his legs earlier this year, his father, Aabied, thought it was exhaustion.

“I assumed it was connected to him just being a very active child. But that night, before he was taken to see the doctor, Ebrahim couldn’t stand on his own feet and he developed a high fever. That’s when I knew he wasn’t well at all,” he recalled this week...

