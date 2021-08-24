Leukaemia survivors fight on while they await life-saving bone marrow

It is important more than ever to raise awareness of the suffering of patients and importance of donations

When Ebrahim Kriel, 6, started feeling pain in his legs earlier this year, his father, Aabied, thought it was exhaustion.



“I assumed it was connected to him just being a very active child. But that night, before he was taken to see the doctor, Ebrahim couldn’t stand on his own feet and he developed a high fever. That’s when I knew he wasn’t well at all,” he recalled this week...