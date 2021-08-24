‘Screaming queen’ and ‘goblin lookalike’ trump Joburg autism school ‘bully’

Being called pathetic, embarrassing, a goblin and a screaming queen are some of the terms two special needs teachers at a Johannesburg school for autistic children were allegedly subjected to by their former employer.

The pair resigned from the Centre for Autism Research & Education in 2017 after founder and director of the centre Rozanna Riback allegedly verbally abused them.

Thereafter, the former teachers and their employer went to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). The commission found their resignations constituted constructive dismissal as they suffered abuse and ill treatment by their boss.

Subsequent to this, Riback approached the labour court, seeking to set aside the CCMA’s decision.

She argued that her former employees’ failure to lodge a complaint was fatal to their claim for constructive dismissal.

In their testimony before the CCMA, the former employees described how their work environment became toxic under Riback’s leadership.

Rudolf Janse van Vuuren, a gay man, told the CCMA that Riback, on a number of occasions, referred to him as a “screaming queen”.

“She would shout at us for the most mundane things. She would attack people based on the fact that they are homosexual and that ... impaired my right to human dignity. As a homosexual, being called a screaming queen on a daily basis is derogatory, insulting and embarrassing,” he said.

According to the former colleagues, Riback also used derogatory terms to refer to parents.

Janse van Vuuren also told of an incident in Cape Town, where he, Karen van der Walt, Riback and another colleague attended a conference.