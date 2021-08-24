The Limpopo deputy principal who never was

Nearly four years after becoming the preferred candidate, a primary school educator is still waiting to be appointed

Dikeledi Sodi can be forgiven for thinking she may never be promoted to deputy principal at her school.



The 49-year-old teacher at Motlolatsoku Primary School in Trichardtsdal, Limpopo, is still waiting for her appointment letter to the post, despite being chosen as the preferred candidate by the school governing body (SGB) in December 2017...