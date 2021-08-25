Bean a long time coming: Nestle helps Zim coffee farmers get back on the boil

Reviving Origins Programme is putting Zimbabwe coffee farming back on track after years of neglect

What started with six farmers as an experiment in 2018 to revive the coffee industry — set back by years of land reform, bad politics and a series of droughts — is now paying dividends as one of the few successful agriculture stories in Zimbabwe.



Through Nespresso, a unit of the Nestle Group headquartered in Switzerland, Zimbabwe is back on the map thanks to the Reviving Origins Programme...