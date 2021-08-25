Lockdown blues batter parents – especially dads new to childcare
Study finds stronger links between active parenting and depressive symptoms in men than women
25 August 2021 - 18:32
When hard lockdown hit last March, a 35-year-old Cape Town mother and her husband found themselves in the same boat as millions of families — working from home and caring for their three children, aged between five and 15.
Two months later, the Durbanville woman was widowed when her husband succumbed to Covid-19. As she looked back on the past 17 months she told Sunday Times Daily: “I still wonder how I’ve managed to stay sane.”..
