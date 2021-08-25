News

Mpofu believes he has an Ace up his sleeve, arguing ANC factionalism and judicial bias

‘Scandalous’ attack by Magashule’s lawyer on judges also insults the president, says Ramaphosa’s counsel

25 August 2021 - 14:11 By Nomahlubi Sonjica

If leave is granted to appeal the South Gauteng high court judgment on ANC secretary-general Ace Magushule’s application to set aside his suspension, he will introduce evidence from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony to the state capture commission.

This is an argument adv Dali Mpofu brought before the high court on Magashule’s behalf...

