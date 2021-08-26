Western Cape health ministry has had enough

‘Come see the dead bodies’: health minister livid at anti-vaxxers

Western Cape’s Nomafrench Mbombo says so-called ‘experts’ are undermining public interest and putting lives at risk

As they intubate patients, doctors and nurses in the Western Cape hear “regrets being expressed” by those same patients who chose not to be vaccinated and are now fighting for their lives.



The provincial health minister, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, who was a clinician for a long time before she became a politician, is gobsmacked by non-expert opinions undermining vaccine efforts in the province...