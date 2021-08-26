News

Only the most Covid-friendly penthouses money can buy for SA’s uber-rich

Property experts are seeing an uptick in the demand for houses and flats in the R10m-and-upwards bracket

26 August 2021 - 19:34

In the upper echelons of SA society the wealthy are splurging on uber-luxury properties from penthouses to sprawling mansions as the demand for fine, spacious living grows.

Property experts say they are seeing a “discernible uptick” in demand for luxury homes in the R10m and upward price brand, mainly driven by local buyers...

