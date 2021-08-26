‘You died a hero’: tears flow as corruption buster Deokaran laid to rest

A woman wept uncontrollably as Babita Deokaran’s white coffin was walked into the Greenheights Primary School Hall on Thursday. This as family men showed respect, their hands in pray-like gestures, at the Phoenix, Durban, school where the funeral for the slain corruption-buster was held.

Deokaran was shot outside her complex in Mondeor, Johannesburg South, on Monday. She would be cremated later on Thursday after the service.

Her teenage daughter, Theara, gave her mother a sombre send-off.

“You were my support structure, one-woman army and a force to be reckoned with. I have been left shattered. I will wait for the day I will see you again. I love you,” she said.

The 53-year-old worked as chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng health department. At times, she also acted as the CFO.