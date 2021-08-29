After desperate two-year search for fugitive mom, dad reunited with son
The mother brought the child from Denmark to SA for a relative’s funeral in 2019, then went on the run with him
29 August 2021 - 18:49
A Danish dad has been reunited with his young son after an international manhunt for his ex-wife, a South African doctor, who disappeared without trace with the child 18 months ago.
Perseverance led a Durban private detective and a police officer to the woman and child in Port Edward, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, a day after the little boy’s fifth birthday two weeks ago...
