Defence department would be R2.5bn richer if it sorted out its fraud cases

The department of defence (DoD) would have had more than R2.5bn to spend on the upkeep of its dilapidated equipment if monies from outstanding court cases and investigations into fraud and fruitless expenditure had been recovered.



Some of the outstanding cases which were reviewed before the joint standing committee on defence this past week date back to 2008, but have still not been concluded...