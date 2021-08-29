News

I’m a PPE scandal scapegoat and fear I’ll share Babita’s fate: ex-health CFO

Kabelo Lehloenya, who allegedly facilitated corrupt Gauteng contracts, says she’s in danger while others are shielded

29 August 2021 - 18:49 By Franny Rabkin

Kabelo Lehloenya does not feel safe. “If someone would harm Babita, if that’s how gangster things have become, I have reason to believe that some people would benefit from harming me, more especially since I am being scapegoated.”

Last week the Gauteng PPE corruption scandal took a tragic and sinister turn when Babita Deokaran, a witness of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in its PPE corruption investigation, was gunned down outside her complex in Mondeor, Johannesburg, after dropping her child off at school. On Friday, seven people were arrested for what has been widely speculated to be a hit, related to her role as a PPE corruption whistle-blower...

