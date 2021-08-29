Losing a year is like losing fingers, says Angie, who still wants distancing rule reduced

The education minister wants more children in class, but is playing it by ear for now, while also monitoring dropouts

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is still determined to reduce the social distancing requirement in primary schools from 1m to half a metre so more children can attend classes daily.



This comes despite a rejection by teacher unions of her proposal early this month...