News

SA could start giving Covid booster shots by the end of the year

Some experts say SA should rather focus on getting the majority vaccinated as third wave rumbles on

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
29 August 2021 - 18:48

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots may be offered to healthcare workers before the end of the year, based on the latest scientific evidence, said Prof Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke study which delivered J&J shots to them, from February to May this year.

“The decision will be data-driven and based on available evidence. At a global level, boosters are being given and, at a policy level, SA is evaluating the timing of boosters. This needs to be not too early or too late,” she said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Defence department would be R2.5bn richer if it sorted out its fraud cases News
  2. I’m a PPE scandal scapegoat and fear I’ll share Babita’s fate: ex-health CFO News
  3. After desperate two-year search for fugitive mom, dad reunited with son News
  4. US Pfizer approval is the boost SA vax drive needs News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...

Related articles

  1. Vaccines don’t provide protection for as long as hoped, study reveals World
  2. We need a boost because Delta is winning the race against our immune systems World
  3. Not even Delta stood a chance: how China beat Covid yet again World
  4. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | What is a booster shot and when should you ... South Africa