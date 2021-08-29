SA could start giving Covid booster shots by the end of the year

Some experts say SA should rather focus on getting the majority vaccinated as third wave rumbles on

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots may be offered to healthcare workers before the end of the year, based on the latest scientific evidence, said Prof Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke study which delivered J&J shots to them, from February to May this year.



“The decision will be data-driven and based on available evidence. At a global level, boosters are being given and, at a policy level, SA is evaluating the timing of boosters. This needs to be not too early or too late,” she said...