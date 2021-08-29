SA could start giving Covid booster shots by the end of the year
Some experts say SA should rather focus on getting the majority vaccinated as third wave rumbles on
29 August 2021 - 18:48
Covid-19 vaccine booster shots may be offered to healthcare workers before the end of the year, based on the latest scientific evidence, said Prof Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke study which delivered J&J shots to them, from February to May this year.
“The decision will be data-driven and based on available evidence. At a global level, boosters are being given and, at a policy level, SA is evaluating the timing of boosters. This needs to be not too early or too late,” she said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.