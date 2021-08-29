News

US Pfizer approval is the boost SA vax drive needs

Prof Salim Abdool Karim believes the thoroughness of the FDA trials will give the vaccine untainted credibility

Paul Ash Senior reporter
29 August 2021 - 18:49

The recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), America’s medical and food watchdog, will help boost SA’s own rollout.

Until now, the vaccine had been rolled out under the FDA’s emergency use authorisation, which allows for medicines to be used in times of public health emergencies...

