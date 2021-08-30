DA mayor’s birthday ends in tears as after-curfew crash leaves two killed

Nelson Mandela Bay police open culpable homicide case as opposition parties ask why he was driving at an illegal time

His birthday started off with a prayer of thanks and a wish to win the upcoming local government elections.



But about 30 minutes before his 44th birthday was over on Saturday, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga was involved in a car accident that killed two people...